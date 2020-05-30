João Pereira has extended his contract with Trabzonspor, the Turkish club announced at a press conference on Saturday. The right-back has put pen to paper on a new one-year deal until 2021.

The 36-year-old joined Trabzonspor in January 2017 from Valencia and has enjoyed a highly successful three years on Turkey’s north-eastern coast. The team currently top the Super Lig on goal difference after 26 rounds of action, meaning a potential first title since the year of Pereira’s birth: 1984.

“I would like to thank our President, our coach and everyone in Trabzonspor for showing me this trust before starting my words,” said Pereira, who was later joined by his wife and son at the announcement. “When I first came to Trabzonspor, I did not think I would stay this long when I signed the contract.

“Since the first day I came to the club, I always wanted to fight and show my best performance. Today, in return, we renew the contract. Our team has always been trying to do better over the years. We are very close to writing history this year. We have eight last matches. If we succeed in these eight games, I think we will reach the place we deserve.

“We have fans and people from Trabzon that I forgot to thank. They treat me, my wife and my son very warmly. If we live here happily and peacefully, their sincere attitude is very important in that. Maybe I can't promise trophies or cups, but there is something I can promise individually: I promise that I will always be a part of this place, I will always do my best for Trabzonspor, that I will run and fight until the last drop for the prestige of Trabzonspor.”

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9