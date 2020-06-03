 

Portuguese striker André Silva scored for the third consecutive match to help Eintracht Frankfurt to a 3-0 win at Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga on Wednesday.

Silva’s header on the hour mark broke the deadlock to put Frankfurt 1-0 up and Stefan Ilsanker’s brace secured the points for the visitors. The goal was Silva’s fourth in his last five matches and means the former Porto man has nine goals from 14 appearances since the start of February.

The 23-year-old is on a two-year loan deal in Germany from AC Milan. Frankfurt director Fredi Bobic recently stated the club’s desire to keep Silva, while reports from Italy have suggested his parent club are pleased with his current form as they hope it will assist them in getting the best price in any future sale.

By Sean Gillen

