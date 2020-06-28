 

Details
André Silva’s typical poacher’s goal for Eintracht Frankfurt on the final day of the Bundesliga season on Saturday was a fitting end to the campaign for arguably Portugal’s most in-form player.

The former Porto striker found the net after a little over half an hour of Frankfurt’s victory over Paderborn, and it meant Silva ended the German league season having continued his best goal-scoring run since leaving Portugal three years ago.

Silva has scored eight goals in 11 appearances since the re-start of football in Germany, and ends the campaign with 16 goals from 39 appearances. The 24-year-old’s strike-rate in the league is especially impressive with 12 goals from 16 starts (9 substitute appearances) which puts him in 8th place on the top goalscorer list despite reduced game-time.

Not only is this the first time Silva has hit double-figures in the league since leaving FC Porto in 2017, his extended impressive form in 2020 stretching back to before the break represents his most consistent period in years and a huge boost for Portugal boss Fernando Santos as he assesses his forward options.

Silva has not found the net for the Seleção in over 18 months but his strong goal-scoring record for his country (15 goals in 34 caps) aids his case as a player many hope will re-emerge as an important player on the international stage. Recent evidence suggests the Porto native is more than ready for the challenge.

