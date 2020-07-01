The extraordinary form of Portuguese foreign-based contingent of players since football’s return shows little sign of slowing, after another night of big goals on Wednesday evening.

Following on from the exploits of Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes the previous evening, another familiar Seleção face was among the major stories as Cédric Soares capped his long-awaited Arsenal debut with a goal in the Premier League. Later in the evening, Tiago Silva’s stunning free-kick proved decisive in the Championship and Rafael Leão inspired a Milan comeback in Serie A.

Former Sporting full-back Cédric took to the field for the first time in an Arsenal shirt during their early-evening 4-0 win over Norwich, and the right-back capped the cameo with his first goal since September. Cédric emerged with 13 minutes to play and his team 3-0 up at the Emirates Stadium, and announced his arrival with a left-footed shot into the bottom corner from outside the box.

What a way to introduce yourself at Arsenal! Cedric Soares with a great effort on the edge of the box to score on his debut! Looked very assured off the bench. Could easily work his way back into the Portugal squad if he performs for Arsenal.pic.twitter.com/96i7285EJv — Alex Goncalves 🇵🇹 (@Aljeeves) July 1, 2020

Speaking after the match, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta responded to a question asking if he expected Cédric to make such an impact: “Yeah I said in the past that he probably has the best end product of the guys that we have, it's one of the main qualities that he has,” Arteta said. “He showed that tonight as well with the way he can finish.

“I'm so happy for the boy. He's brought great energy and a lot of positivity to the group since he joined, even though it's been really difficult for him with injuries and the fracture that he had in his nose. I'm glad for him. He made his debut, he scored a goal and we got the three points so it was a perfect night for him.”

Silva winner for Forest

Staying in England, Nottingham Forest’s promotion hopes in the Championship were boosted by a 1-0 home win over Bristol City. Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi selected three Portuguese players in his starting line-up, with Yuri Ribeiro deployed at left-back and Tobias Figueiredo in central defence, while Tiago Silva played in midfield. João Carvalho was an unused substitute.

While Ribeiro and Figueiredo continue to impress in defence, it was former Belenenses and Feirense man Silva who proved the match-winner. The 27-year-old converted a beautiful free-kick shortly after the hour for the only goal of the game and his third in the league this season.

Tiago Silva with the winner for Nottingham Forest tonight pic.twitter.com/m2Agt5SXse — Sean Gillen 🇵🇹 (@SeanGillen9) July 1, 2020

Leão inspires Milan fightback

One of the night’s later kick-offs saw AC Milan travel to SPAL in Italy’s Serie A looking to maintain their improved form since the re-start. Thing went disastrously for the Rossoneri in the first half, with the visitors trailing 2-0 at the break although a red card for SPAL’s Marco D’Alessandro shortly before the end of the half gave Milan hope.

Boss Stefano Pioli did not hesitate to throw Portuguese youngster Rafael Leão into the action from the beginning of the second period, but it was not until the closing stages that the game turned for the away side. Leão proved the inspiration for a comeback when he calmly finished from just inside the penalty area, before a stoppage-time Francesco Vicari own goal gave Milan a share of the points.

For Leão, it is the second time in three matches that the former Sporting prospect has scored after coming off the bench. A high-profile summer recruit from Lille, the 21-year-old has not been afforded a start for his side since February. Next up for Milan is a trip to Lazio at the weekend and the young Portuguese will be hoping his contribution may put him in contention for a starting spot.

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9