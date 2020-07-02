Pedro Martins is celebrating the first trophy of his managerial career after Olympiacos were confirmed champions of Greece’s Super League following victory against OFI on Wednesday.

A 2-1 home win put Martins’ team an incredible 22 points clear at the top and means even in the unlikely event that defending champions PAOK have their 7-point deduction overturned, it is no longer possible to overthrow Olympiacos from the summit.

“I’m very happy with this achievement,” Martins said. "It was a special year. We built a tight-knit and high quality squad over two seasons in Greece and all the work developed was aimed at reaching these moments. At this time, my words are of thanks to the president and the club board for the conditions they have provided us since we arrived here and for the confidence that they have always shown us.

“Secondly, thanks to the supporters who more than anyone deserved this achievement. We know that all of them will be celebrating at this moment with those close to them and who share the love for this great club. A final word to the players for having been unbeatable. We are living in special circumstances, but even this has not slowed down the commitment and quality that the group has shown every day since the beginning of the season.”

More to come?

Olympiacos remain unbeaten in the Super League in the midst of a 10-match winning run, but there is still plenty to play for this season. A Greek Cup final showdown with AEK Athens offers the chance of the domestic double, while Martins and his players will head to his home country of Portugal to contest the second leg of their Europa League tie (currently square at 1-1) with Wolverhampton Wanders.

"We celebrate today, but we want to continue on the path of winning the League until the end, adding the Greek Cup to our honours and ending the season with a focus on the Europa League,” said Martins. “We want to continue to shine [in the Europa League] and knowing that we will play in an alternative format to the usual, makes it possible for all who are in the race to dream of the title.”

Olympiacos’ title-winning squad has three Portuguese players: goalkeeper José Sá and defender Rúben Semedo, both of whom have been key players throughout the season, as well as recent mid-season Cafú who joined from Legia Warsaw and recently scored his first goal for the club.

By Sean Gillen

