Bruno Fernandes made it three goals in his last two games after a superb free-kick helped Manchester United to a 5-2 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Fernandes also registered two assists on the day for United, who strengthened their push for a Champions League place with a third straight league victory.

It was another encouraging afternoon for United’s attacking players as all three forwards got on the scoresheet, as well as winter signing Fernandes. Teenager Mason Greenwood continues to impress with a double and scored United’s first from a Fernandes pass, while Anthony Martial was responsible for the goal of the day with a perfectly dispatched shot into the top corner after receiving possession from the former Sporting man.

Fernandes, who stepped aside on penalty duties for Marcus Rashford to score from the spot, got his name on the scoresheet just before the hour mark with what proved the final goal of the day. The Portuguese curled a superb free-kick past helpless Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale for his 5th goal in just 9 Premier League appearances for the Red Devils, during which time the Portuguese has contributed six assists.

5th place United are now just two points behind Chelsea in the race for a Champions League position. The Reds’ final five league fixtures see them play Aston Villa (a), Southampton (h), Crystal Palace (a) and West Ham (h) before travelling to meet fellow top-4 hopefuls and Leicester City on the final day.

By Sean Gillen

