Gonçalo Guedes came off the bench to score a sensational long-range goal for Valencia against Granada in La Liga on Saturday evening.

The former Benfica man added to his brilliant solo run goal against Osasuna last month with another Valencia Goal of the Season contender, as Portuguese on both sides settled for a share of the points in Andalusia.

The home side had Rui Silva in goal and Domingos Duarte in the heart of defence, while Gil Dias and former Porto prospect Andorinha were named on the substitutes bench. Guedes meanwhile dropped amongst the Valencia substitutes having struggled to make an impact ahead of being withdrawn early in recent matches for Los Ches.

Guedes emerged with the scores level immediately after Valencia had equalised, and the 23-year-old completed a quick turnaround by putting the visitors ahead just two minutes after his entrance. The Portuguese received the ball over 20 meters from goal and connected with a first-time shot that flew past Silva and into the roof of the Granada net to put Valencia 2-1 ahead.

Mid-table Granada managed to salvage a point through Fede Vico’s late free-kick, meaning Valencia’s poor run of results since the re-start continues. With just one win from seven matches since football returned, Guedes’ team have seen their hopes of a top four finish all but ended, while even a Europa League play-off place now appears unlikely with a five-point deficit to Getafe in 6th.

By Sean Gillen

