Real Sociedad 2-3 Granada

Granada reignited their hopes of securing European football in Spain’s Liga with a late winner against Real Sociedad, courtesy of inspirational centre-back Domingos Duarte.

The Portuguese registered a first-half assist with a left-footed cross and then rose to head home at the back post with a little over two minutes on the clock, meaning Granada remain firmly in the hunt for a Europa League spot with just three matches of the campaign remaining.

Former Sporting defender Duarte has been a prominent figure for the Andalusians upon their return to the top flight, starting 32 of their 35 matches so far. Known for his defensive qualities, the 25-year-old proved the key man at the other end against Sociedad, crossing for Antonio Puertas to score the opening goal of the game, and later arriving at the back post to head in a dramatic winner.

The goal put Granada within three points of 6th place and was Duarte's third of the season in the league, having also netted the winning strike against Osasuna in October and scored at the Bernabeu in a 4-2 defeat to Real Madrid. The Cascais native arrived at Granada for €3m from Sporting last summer after spending last season in the Segunda Division with Deportivo La Coruna.

Goalkeeper Rui Silva, who has also attracted strong reviews for his performances, started in goal against Sociedad and continues to be linked with a move at the end of the season. The former Nacional ‘keeper has been attracting the attention of a host of clubs in Spain and England, with Sevilla thought to be particularly keen on the 26-year-old.

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9