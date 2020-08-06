Veteran Portuguese coach Jesualdo Ferreira has been dismissed as coach of Brazilian side Santos after just eight months at the helm, and before taking charge of a single Brazilian top-flight league match.

Jesualdo arrived in Brazil at the turn of the year, signing a 12-month contract to replace the vastly successful Jorge Sampaoli as Santos boss. However, there has been much speculation over the 74-year-old’s future during his reign at Vila Belmiro.

By late February questions were being raised over Jesualdo’s position after an uncertain start, with president José Carlos Peres ominously stating: “[The media] have been cruel, we knew it would be difficult. Guarantee his job? I cannot even guarantee my own!”

A strong start in the Copa Libertadores group phase (Santos are 100% after two matches) alleviated some of the pressure, but with the health pandemic suspending the continental tournament and delaying the start of the Brazilian championship, the Paulista State tournament was to prove decisive for Jesualdo.

Last Friday’s 3-1 home defeat to Ponte Preta saw Santos eliminated at the quarter final stage and issued the former Porto boss his fourth match without victory. Speaking after the loss, the Portuguese appeared accepting of whichever fate he would be issued: “I fear nothing,” he said. “The board will do what's best for Santos. It is not my concern. They can do as they want, honestly.”

Just under a week later the board announced Jesualdo’s departure and an end to an unusual stint, during which Jesualdo presided over eight months at the helm without getting to sample a single minute of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A.

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9