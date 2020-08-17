Portuguese involvement in the Champions League and Europa League was greatly reduced this weekend as the Champions League semi-final places were decided and Sevilla booked a spot in the Europa League final.

The Spanish side eliminated Bruno Fernandes’ Manchester United to set up a meeting with either Internazionale or Shakhtar Donetsk, with the victory coming a day after the last remaining Portuguese in the Champions League, Anthony Lopes, helped Lyon cause an upset by knocking out United’s rivals Manchester City.

Sevilla 2-1 Man Utd

Bruno Fernandes’ ambition of ending his first season at United with a trophy ended despite him once again proving lethal from the penalty spot to give United an early lead. Marcus Rashford was caught by a late challenge from Sevilla’s Diego Carlos in the 8th minute and Fernandes employed his regular jump in the run-up before dispatching a superb shot into the top corner past Yassine Bounou, who had delayed his dive.

United were the more dangerous side for much of the game, but their failure to convert chances was to prove costly after Sevilla equalised through a nicely-taken Suso goal on 26 minutes. United dominated the early stages of the second period, during which Sevilla ‘keeper Bounou made several saves, but it would ultimately be the Spanish side progressing as substitute Luuk de Jong snatched a 78th-minute winner in what was a more balanced closing period.

Speaking after the final whistle, former Sporting man Fernandes told BT Sport: “We had a great game, we created a lot of chances. But in football it’s not enough, in football when you create chances you need to score. Today we missed a lot in front of goal. Obviously we are not happy because we wanted to win the game and be in the final. Now it’s time to rest and refresh the legs and think of next season.”

Lindelöf clash normal - Bruno

Some media focused on a brief confrontation between Fernandes and United’s former Benfica defender Victor Lindelöf after Sevilla’s winner, but the Portuguese was keen to downplay the incident. “I think it’s normal when you concede a goal with ten minutes left. Everyone was mad, it’s not about me or Victor. It was nothing, it’s normal and happens in football.”

United have just under four weeks to prepare for the new Premier League season, which begins in Saturday 12th September.

“Incredible win” says Lyon hero Lopes

In the Champions League, Portugal was guaranteed at least one victor in the clash between Lyon and Manchester City at Estádio José Alvalade, but it was perhaps a surprise that Anthony Lopes and his Lyon team overcame the English side, who had João Cancelo starting at left wing-back and once again left Bernardo Silva on the sidelines.

Lyon, who eliminated Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus in the previous round, beat City 3-1 in Lisbon to make it to the final four in the Champions League. Lopes was in fine form providing several key saves and interceptions and drawing widespread praise from various media outlets, including English broadcasters in particular.

"It is incredible because we are clearly the surprise team,” the Portugal goalkeeper told RMC. “I think few believed that this was possible at this level. We knew we were going to have opportunities against City and we are immensely proud and very satisfied. We have the right to continue to dream, to believe. We have merit for being here and we play to experience matches like this.”

🔎 | FOCUS



Anthony Lopes delivered yet another strong performance in Lyon's goal tonight:



⏱️ 90' played

👌 50 touches

🧤 6 saves

📥 3 saves from inside the box

✈️ 2 high claims

🥊 1 punch

🚀 2 clearances

📈 7.9 SofaScore rating#UCL pic.twitter.com/8ZuP6BE55e — SofaScore (@SofaScoreINT) August 15, 2020

João Félix, Bernardo omissions questioned

Bernardo’s lack of involvement – the Portuguese was left unused despite City only making two substitutes – came the day after Joao Felix was controversially excluded from Atletico Madrid’s clash with RB Leipzig. In both cases the decisions were scarcely vindicated as City and Atletico crashed out against unfavoured and less experienced opposition.

Lyon will play Bayern Munich in the Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday at Alvalade, while Portuguese boss Luís Castro leads his Shakhtar Donetsk into battle against Internazionale on Monday evening in Dusseldorf for a place in the Europa League final.

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9