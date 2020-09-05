 

The Portuguese contingent at Wolverhampton Wanderers increased further this weekend as the English Premier League club signed FC Porto’s highly rated teenage striker Fábio Silva.

The 18-year-old has signed a 5-year contract at Molineux and joins a lengthy list of compatriots under the orders of Portuguese coach Nuno Espírito Santo. 

Rumours have swirled all summer that financially troubled Porto would try to cash in on their crop of promising youngsters that lifted the 2019 UEFA Youth League and who have started to enter the plans of first-team coach Sérgio Conceição.

Silva was one of the young pearls who got the most playing time as Porto became Portuguese champions in 2019/20, during which the forward successively broke records by becoming the club’s youngest ever debutant in the league, youngest starter and youngest goal-scorer.

Nevertheless, the size of the fee comes as a surprise given that Silva played just one full league match for the Dragons last season, accumulating a total of 180 minutes in the Primeira Liga, and scoring three goals in 24 matches (albeit most of which as a substitute) in all competitions.

Silva will play alongside fellow Portuguese players Rúben Neves, João Moutinho, Rui Patrício, Diogo Jota, Pedro Neto, Rúben Vinagre, Daniel Podence, Roderick Miranda and Bruno Jordão at the West Midlands club.

 

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"The key was the togetherness of the squad. The way we believed in ourselves at a difficult time – after the game against Braga we were a considerable distance behind – but it was essential we kept the belief in what we were doing."

Sérgio Conceição
(FC Porto coach on why the Dragons won the 2019/20 Portuguese title) 
