Nélson Semedo’s move to Wolverhampton Wanderers from Barcelona was confirmed on Wednesday, with the defender becoming the latest Portuguese to arrive at Molineux in a deal worth a reported €42m.

The 26-year-old has signed a contract until 2023 with the option of extending until 2025, and brings the total of Portuguese at the club back up to ten after the recent departure of forward Diogo Jota to Liverpool.

“I’m very excited to be here,” Semedo told the club’s media. “It’s a very good team. To play in the Premier League is a dream from me too. So, I’m very excited to begin, to meet my teammates and start training.

“I chose Wolves because it’s a very good team that plays very good football. Last year they did a very good season and it’s a very important team in England, in also Europe. I hope this year we can do very good things.”

Not only will Semedo link up with a raft of countrymen on the playing staff, the move to England will also see the right-back work under the guidance of coach Nuno Espirito Santo, who has helped develop so many Portuguese during his time in charge.

“Coach Nuno is a very good coach,” former Benfica man Semedo said. “He did very good things here in Wolves, and in other teams too. For sure I’m going to learn a lot from him.”

Semedo could make his debut for Wolves on Sunday evening as his new team travel to the capital to play West Ham United at the London Stadium.

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9