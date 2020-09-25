Wolverhampton Wanderers have been one of the busiest clubs in the transfer market over recent weeks, with Portuguese players naturally at the heart of the club’s business.

Nélson Semedo, Vitinha and Fábio Silva all arrived to boost the Luso contingent, while Bruno Jordão headed back to Portugal with Famalicão and Diogo Jota completed a high-profile move to Premier League champions Liverpool.

Keeping an eye on the comings and goings at the club is Seleção veteran João Moutinho, who is beginning his third season at Molineux. Moutinho spoke with the Premier League’s media about the activity, beginning with Semedo who joined Wolves from Barcelona in a deal worth up to €42m.

“I know him very well,” Moutinho said. “I saw him play in Benfica, Barcelona and the national team.

“He’s a great player and a great person, too. This is important for us because our group is very good. For these three years, it’s been one of the best groups I’ve had in football.

“To bring players like that, with these qualities, it’s very good for us. I think he is going to help us a lot in the game.

“That’s what we expect. Of course, he will expect to do the best to help the team.”

Silva to learn from Jimenez

The deal for 18-year-old striker Silva from FC Porto surprised many in both Portugal and England, but Moutinho feels Wolves will provide not only a good environment but potentially a strong role model in former Benfica striker Raul Jimenez, who has become one of the league’s most respected frontmen.

“[Silva] has great potential, he’s a young guy who needs to continue to work, to show the qualities he has. I think he has everything to show how good he is, and we will try to help him improve and learn every day with us – and with Raul Jimenez as they play the same position.

“It’s important because young players come and like to learn. I think it’s great to have him.”

Big things ahead for Jota

Jota’s departure comes as he embarks on a new challenge with Liverpool after three seasons with Wolves. The former Porto forward made his debut for the Reds as a 57th-minute substitute in the 7-2 win at Lincoln City in the League Cup on Thursday evening.

“I’m very happy for him as he’s a very good player,” Moutinho said of his Portugal teammate. “All the people know, and he’s a great person. He’s the kind of player every coach likes to have. Jota, I think, will do a great career.

“He has already done a lot of things but now he can improve and win more things. He has all the qualities to do it.”

"We know what Nuno wants"

Perhaps the most significant signing in the short term at Wolves was to extend the contract of current boss Nuno Espírito Santo, who has put pen to paper on a three-year deal. Moutinho believes Nuno’s work during his time in the West Midlands speaks for itself.

“What he, the team and the staff have done for three years is amazing.

“They’ve done a great job and to continue with the same coach and staff, we already know what he wants.

“We continue to work to get better. It’s difficult as the Premier League is the best league in the world, but we have ambitions and we want to continue every year to do our best.”

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9