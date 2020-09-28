It may not have been away for very long, but football fans were still delighted to witness the return of the Premier League earlier this month. What a start to the season it’s been as well.

As well as some brilliant action on the pitch, supporters have also been treated to some high-profile transfers off the pitch. Chelsea have been going crazy, bringing in the likes of Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Ben Chilwell. Meanwhile, champions Liverpool have bolstered their ranks with Thiago Alcantara and Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Diogo Jota.

Not resting on their laurels, Wolves soon made up for losing Jota by bringing in Nelson Semedo from Barcelona for £27m. Prior to this, FC Porto wonderkid Fábio Silva arrived at Molineux for a club record £36m. Both players are Portuguese, continuing the Wanderers’ incredible commitment to recruiting from Portugal. Much of this has to do with their close relationship with super agent Jorge Mendes, which begs the question: which Portuguese player will be moving to the Black Country next?

André Silva

With Wolves’ star striker Raul Jimenez being linked with a move away from the club, manager Nuno Espirito Santo will likely be on the lookout for a new centre-forward soon. Step forward, André Silva. The 24-year-old has been capped 35 times by Portugal, scoring 16 goals. Silva recently resurrected his career on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt last season and he signed permanently for the Bundesliga club this summer. A strong, powerful centre-forward with his peak years ahead of him, Silva would be the ideal replacement if Jimenez does depart Molineux in the next few years.

Renato Sanches

Last time Renato Sanches tried his luck in the Premier League with Swansea City, things went horrifically wrong. The Swans ended up getting relegated and Sanches’ standout moment was passing the ball to an advertising hoarding in a viral social media clip. Since that disaster, the midfielder has matured and improved, starring for Ligue 1 side Lille last season and showing glimpses of the player that was once the hottest young talent in the world. The obvious next step is a move to Wolves.

Bruma

Wolves already have one of the best wingers in the Premier League in Adama Traoré but if they are serious about breaking into the top six they are in dire need of strength in depth. This is where Bruma could come in. Capped nine times thus far, the tricky 25-year-old follows in the strong tradition of tricky Portuguese wingers. Capable of playing on either flank, he has not quite managed to hit the height of his Galatasaray career where he managed a combined 17 goals and assists in a season, since departing the Turkish club in 2017. If anyone can get his career back on track, its Wolves inspirational head coach.