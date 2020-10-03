Portuguese youngster Fábio Silva has been speaking about Seleção captain Cristiano Ronaldo, as well as recalling some advice from fellow veteran Pepe about his prospects in football.

The forward, who recently moved from FC Porto to Wolverhampton Wanderers in a surprise €40m move, says he hopes to play with the Portugal captain in Fernando Santos’ side before Ronaldo eventually hangs up his boots.

“If a Ronaldo interview comes out, I have to see it; if a documentary comes out I have to see it,” said the 18-year-old. “It was Cristiano who brought this idea of extra work and physicists to the new generation. I would like to have the opportunity to play with him before he finishes his career.”

Another inspiration for Silva is Porto defender Pepe, 37, who remains part of the of the Portugal set-up with 110 caps under his belt. “Pepe told me: ‘It’s not right now that you’ll see the difference, it’s when you are 23, 24, 25 when others start to fall away and you stand firm,” said Silva.

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9