The closure of the European transfer window provided plenty of late action and as expected Portuguese players were at the heart the rush to finalise deals.

We sum up the last ten days of the window (post Diogo Jota moving to Liverpool) including a frantic last weekend during which several Portugal internationals took on new adventures.

Monday saw FC Porto loan midfielder Danilo Pereira to Paris Saint-German for this season, with the French champions paying €4m for the deal and including an obligation to make the deal permanent next summer for €20m should necessary clauses be met. Danilo's move came on the same day Porto sold left-back Alex Telles to Manchester United for around €15m.

Benfica have seen several notable departures abroad but the loan move of Tiago Dantas from the Estádio da Luz to Bayern Munich on deadline day caught some by surprise. The 19-year-old midfielder heads to the European champions on the apparent personal recommendation of Bayern coach Hansi Flick, while reports in Portugal conflict with early indications that the Germans have a purchase option.

In terms of other Seleção internationals, Bruma is on the move again as a loan deal taking him from Dutch giants PSV to Olympiacos in Greece. Pedro Martins’ club have been busy with Portuguese players as usual, with Olympiacos also drafting in Rúben Vinagre from Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tiago Silva from Nottingham Forest, as midfielder Cafú goes in the opposite direction to Forest in the English Championship.

Adrien Silva finally settled his future by signing a two-year contract with Sampdoria from Leicester City, while veteran free agent Manuel Fernandes has gone back to Turkey and Kayserispor having left Russians Krasnodar earlier this summer. Diogo Dalot will be hoping for a fresh start in Italy with AC Milan, having moved to San Siro on loan from Manchester United.

Last ten days – all the deals:

Danilo Pereira: FC Porto (Por) to Paris Saint-Germain (Fra) Loan

Tiago Dantas: Benfica (Por) to Bayern Munich (Ger) Loan

Diogo Dalot: Manchester United (Eng) to AC Milan (Ita) Loan

Adrien Silva: Leicester City (Eng) to Sampdoria (Ita)

Manuel Fernandes: free agent to Kayserispor (Tur)

Rúben Dias: Benfica (Por) to Manchester City (Eng)

Florentino Luís: Benfica (Por) to Monaco (Fra) Loan

Bruma: PSV (Ned) to Olympiacos (Gre) Loan

Rúben Vinagre: Wolves (Eng) to Olympiacos (Gre) Loan

Tiago Silva: Nottingham Forest (Eng) to Olympiacos (Gre) Loan

João Carvalho: Nottingham Forest (Eng) to Almeria (Spa) Loan

Cafú: Olympiacos (Gre) to Nottingham Forest (Eng) Loan

Xande Silva: West Ham United (Eng) to Aris (Gre) Loan

Jota: Benfica (Por) to Real Valladolid (Spa) Loan

Josué Sá, Anderlecht (Bel) to Ludogorets (Bul)

Tomás Tavares: Benfica (Por) to Alaves (Spa) Loan

Frederico Venâncio: V. Guimarães (Por) to Lugo (Spa) Loan

Tomas Esteves: FC Porto (Por) to Reading (Eng) Loan

Fábio Martins: Braga (Por) to Al-Shabab (KSA) Loan

Rúben Pinto: CSKA Sofia (Bul) to Fehérvár (Hun)

David Caiado: Hermannstadt (Rom) to Steaua Bucharest (Rom) Loan

Bruninho: Rio Ave (Por) to Celta Vigo (Spa)

Alfa Semedo: Benfica (Por) to Reading (Eng) Loan

Miguel Nóbrega: Benfica (Por) to Grasshoppers (Swi) Loan

Bruno Xadas: Braga (Por) to Mouscron (Bel) Loan

Miguel Vieira: Istanbul Basaksehir (Tur) to Beveren (Bel) Loan

Rodrigo Vilela: Torreense (Por) to Cherno More (Bul)

Zé Manuel: Santa Clara (Por) to Gaz Metan (Rom)

Ricardo Valente: Tondela (Por) to Gaz Metan (Rom)

Diogo Pinto: Ascoli (Ita) to Potenza (Ita) Loan

Fábio Martins: Alverca (Por) to Episkopi (Gre)

Pedro Matos: Estoril (Por) to Episkopi (Gre)

Sandro Semedo: Almopos (Gre) to Zalaegerszeg (Hun)

Marian Huja: HB Koge (Den) to Petrolul (Rom)

David Freire: Oriental (Por) to Horta (Spa)

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9