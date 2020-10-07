Former Sporting Braga boss Sá Pinto has hailed the talent of Barcelona’s Francisco Trincão and says the La Liga side must help develop what he believes is already “a complete player” in Spain.

Trincão moved to Camp No in a € 31m deal this summer and the 20-year-old has already impressed during his showings during pre-season and the opening stages of the new season. For his ex-coach at Braga, Trincão already possesses many of the key attributes needed to become a key player for Barcelona over several seasons.

“If Barcelona help him, they will have a player for many years,” said the experienced coach. “He was my player at Braga, he was incredible. His main characteristic is to always try to be positive with the ball, one against one. He can also cut in from wide and shoot or cross with his left foot.

“He is very focused, likes to listen, has learned to be a team player and also has tactical and defensive understanding. He is a complete player.

"In Barcelona, ​​they have to help him grow and, if they help him, the dressing room and the fans will have a player for the next few years and that will be very important.”

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9