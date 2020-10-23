Elche 2-1 Valencia

Spanish club Valencia suffered another defeat on Friday evening against Elche, losing for the third successive match in La Liga as their disastrous form reached a new low.

With the club submerged in unrest and opposition towards the ownership, Los Ches look set for a tough season having failed to strengthen the squad following a number of key departures. However, the disarray at the Mestalla has led to one positive story with the emergence of Portuguese full-back Thierry Correia.

Several first-choice players left Valencia this summer, including former Benfica striker Rodrigo and winger Fran Torres who were sold to England where they joined Leeds United and Manchester City respectively. Influential midfielder Dani Parejo and Frenchman Francis Coquelin signed for Villarreal, while right-back Alessandro Florenzi returned to Roma following a loan spell.

There were no new signings made to cover the losses, leading to public discontent from fans and even players, with midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia taking to social media to vehemently criticise the club’s owners. “You destroyed an ambitious project, you had to deceive your coach and, finally, me,” the Frenchman posted in an outburst directed at president Anil Murthy. The team have taken four points from their last six matches amidst the discontent.

For 21-year-old Correia, the problems have provided the opportunity for a long overdue chance in the team. The defender barely played last season following a pricey €12m move from Sporting, starting just three league matches and appearing three times in cup competitions in what was a subdued first year in Spain.

This season has been different, with the departures allowing Correia to already exceed his minutes on the field last term. Against Elche – his fourth start in La Liga – Correia was rated by statistical site WhoScored.com as being Valencia’s best player by some margin, racking up a score of 7.8 as his drives forward from a right wing-back position offered hope on another disappointing evening.

Valencia look destined for a turbulent campaign likely to considerably impact the prospect of Gonçalo Guedes finding the consistency to enhance his Seleção ambitions. But for one Portuguese at least, out of the dilapidation comes the chance to lay the groundwork for a promising career.

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9