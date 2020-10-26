AC Milan 3-3 Roma

Rafael Leão was in sensational form for AC Milan at San Siro with two fabulous assists, but Paulo Fonseca’s Roma fought back from behind three times to earn a share of the spoils in an entertaining six-goal thriller.

Milan came into the game protecting Serie A’s only remaining 100% record, while Roma arrived having found form after a slow start to the season. Leão kept his place for the hosts on domestic duty after dropping to the bench for the midweek win over Celtic in the Europa League, while Diogo Dalot was among the substitutes having made his debut in Scotland.

Former Sporting man Leão set up what proved the winning goal for Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the Milan derby against Inter last weekend, and the 20-year-old continued his role as provider by assisting the Swede with a pinpoint throughball and later driving past his marker to cross for Alexis Saelemaekers to make it 2-1.

"Positive result" - Fonseca

However, Roma equalised three times on the night to give Fonseca’s men a valuable point and continue their recent strong form. “It was an even game, we started by conceding a goal but we reacted well and with courage,” Giallorossi boss Fonseca said after the game. “It’s not what I wanted, because I wanted to win. But after everything that happened, after being behind three times, I think it’s a positive result.

“We want to be better than last season, our thoughts are only on the next match against CSKA in Europa League. I believe that the team is fine and is improving. We have confidence, we must have ambition.”

Leão disappointed

Leão was less pleased, telling reporters he was disappointed to see the team lose their perfect record having had the advantage three times. "It is a pity we didn’t win. We created many goal chances, now we continue to work," Leão told Sky Sport after the game.

"We want to win every game, we want to remain on top of the table but I am disappointed because we did everything to win the game. We are focused, we want to follow our path and remain on top of the table.

"I am happy with how the team is playing. I always try to help the team but today I am disappointed because we didn’t win."

Despite the draw, Milan are two points clear at the top of the standings with 13 points from five matches. Roma move up to 9th place and are unbeaten since the opening day, since when they have held Juventus and now Milan to draws.

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9