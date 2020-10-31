While numerous Portuguese players continue to put in sparkling performances across the continent, there are few in better form than Lucas Joao at English Championship leaders Reading.

Runway table-toppers Reading were beaten 3-2 by Coventry City on Friday evening, but Joao scored a superb individual goal and registered a late assist to continue a spree which has seen his side take a commanding lead of the standings.

The goal was Joao’s 9th in his last 9 matches in all competitions for the Royals, and the former Nacional man has been a regular on the assist charts, having laid on a further three goals for teammates in the Championship to add to his six league strikes.

Lucas João’s goal tonight in the Championship sums up the form he’s been in with Reading. 9 goals from his last 9 appearances.pic.twitter.com/ngzxsKOOJr — Sean Gillen (@SeanGillen9) October 31, 2020

"Last season it was a bit hard for me – I struggled with a few injuries,” Joao said earlier in the week after his goal helped Reading beat Blackburn Rovers.

“But now I’m ok. I have the confidence of the manager, the staff and my teammates and things are going well for me and...most importantly...the team."

Despite Friday’s defeat, Reading’s strong start to the campaign means they will remain top of the Championship this weekend with a 7-point lead over nearest challengers Bournemouth.

Joao is joined in the Reading ranks by Portuguese loanees Alfa Semedo (Benfica) and 18-year-old right-back Tomás Esteves (Porto) both of whom are regulars under boss Veljko Paunovic.

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9