Wolverhampton Wanderers went into this weekend in 3rd place in the English Premier League after a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on Friday evening.

Daniel Podence was on the scoresheet, assisted by Pedro Neto, as Nuno Espírito Santo’s side made it ten points from the last nine available and recorded a third clean sheet in four matches.

Rui Patrício, Nélson Semedo and Rúben Neves joined Podence and Neto in Nuno’s starting line-up, while João Moutinho came on for the final fifteen minutes and teenage striker Fábio Silva was introduced during injury time.

Speaking after the match, Nuno spoke about Podence who scored the second goal by getting on the end of Neto’s cross from the right. “For Daniel, it was a big step because he’d had big chances in previous games,” said the Wolves boss. “Some of those were good strikes and good saves from the goalkeepers, but he was anxious to score. He’s scored today and it’s a big step.

“Our start to the season? The idea is to sustain, and it’s very hard. We’re going have the next test to evaluate again, but every game in the Premier League is very tough.

“It’s all about the performances. Trying to sustain consistency. The table is not important, it’s the work and being able to deal with these situations of playing without fans. The pandemic requires a lot of focus, it becomes stressful, we don’t have the edge of Molineux.”

