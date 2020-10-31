Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Werder Bremen

André Silva scored a second-half equaliser to earn Eintracht Frankfurt a point in their home match with Werder Bremen on Saturday afternoon in the Bundesliga.

The goal means Silva has now scored five goals in his last seven matches for Frankfurt, and moves into joint-4th in the league’s top goalscorers charts.

Former Porto man Silva showed good resilience to recover from a terrible miss from close range early in the second half when he failed to hit the target from David Abraham’s cross. Silva made no mistake the second time, converting from a similar position having been picked out by Japanese forward Daichi Kamada.

Silva has been in fantastic goalscoring form for much of 2020, and indeed his boss Adi Hutter praised the striker’s development during his post-match interview. Frankfurt are in 9th place after the draw as the team struggles to match Silva’s productivity in front of goal, with the Portuguese having scored half of their eight Bundesliga goals.

By Sean Gillen

