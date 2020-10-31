 

Details
Hits: 40

Liverpool 2-1 West Ham United

Diogo Jota continues to shine with new club Liverpool after coming off the bench to score a vital winning goal against West Ham United at Anfield.

The Portuguese forward entered the action on 70 minutes with the score level at 1-1 and initially saw a goal disallowed by VAR, before later snatching all three points for Liverpool with just five minutes left on the clock with a calm finish.

“It means a lot, of course,” Jota said after scoring for the third successive game. “I was on the bench seeing the game and thinking what I could do different to unlock the result. Fortunately, I did two goals, just one counted but in the end we got the victory. The most important [thing] was the win and we just want to keep winning games.

“What did the manager ask of me? To be lively. Of course, with the game time the other team gets tired, so we need to make movements. Fortunately, in the end I got the space, a great pass from Shaq and I could score.”

The win saw Liverpool move above local rivals Everton into 1st place in the Premier League, although the champions have played one match more than the Toffees. 

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

  1. Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
Background
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

      

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“It was an epic display. We were close to perfection.”

Pepa
(Paços de Ferreira coach after 3-2 victory over FC Porto) 
PortuGOAL pwa
At-a-glance
The Thirteenth Chapter

Partners

ZeroZero
maisfutebol.iol.pt