Spezia 1-4 Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo made a sensational return to action in his first match for Juventus in over a month, coming off the bench to inspire victory at Spezia with a brace at Stadio Alberto Picco.

When Ronaldo entered the field on 56 minutes, the Bianconeri were being held 1-1 by Spezia and were in danger of a third successive draw in Serie A against modest opponents. Within three minutes the Portugal captain had put his side ahead, while a late penalty from Ronaldo put the shine on a 4-1 victory after Aaron Ramsey had bagged the third.

“I have been stationary. I had no symptoms and I felt good. Today I went back to doing what I like, playing football,” Ronaldo told Sky Sports Italia.

“Serie A is a competitive league. Milan are doing a great job, as well as Lazio and Napoli. We have to work hard, but we are growing.”

Ronaldo was soon asked about his recent covid-19 statements, but responded with a typically confident third-person response. “Cristiano is back. This is the most important thing.”

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9