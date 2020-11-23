Liverpool 3-0 Leicester City

Diogo Jota became the first player in Liverpool’s history to score in each of his opening four home matches in the English top flight, after getting on the scoresheet in the champions’ 3-0 win over Leicester City on Sunday evening.

The Portugal forward’s first-half header means he now has eight goals in all competitions for his new club following a close season move from Wolverhampton Wanderers, while the win for Liverpool sees them move up to second place in the Premier League.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was particularly pleased by Jota’s goal as it came after a 30-pass move, with left-back Andy Robertson ultimately finding Jota with a cross from the left for the former Porto man to glance his header past Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel. “Absolutely [Jota has had an incredible start] but especially this goal, he couldn't have scored without an outstanding cross from Andy Robertson,” Klopp said.

“What a situation in the whole build-up. All these passes and then I think it was Joel to Robbo. Albrighton tries everything to win the battle, the little challenge there and Robbo is really good first contact. Then a sensational cross, super move from Diogo. Yes, he's a good player – that's the reason why we signed him.”

With four goals so far in the Premier League for his new club, Jota is already more the halfway towards matching his tally of 7 scored last season with Wolves. The 23-year-old has eight goals from just twelve appearances in all competitions for Liverpool, representing a tremendous early impact on Merseyside.

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9