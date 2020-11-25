Just another night in the Champions League for Portugal’s finest on Tuesday, after Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo found the net to inspire Manchester United and Juventus to home victories in the group stage.

Fernandes scored twice – the first a sensational effort from outside the area – as United avenged their defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir on the last matchday by beating the Turkish side 4-1 at Old Trafford, while Ronaldo’s superb long-range finish helped Juve come from behind to edge Hungarian outfit Ferencvaros 2-1 in Turin.

Former Sporting man Fernandes provided a further talking point in addition to his brace for United, having put the Red Devils ahead with a ferocious right-foot shot which flew into the roof of the net before doubling the lead with a simple finish following a goalkeeping mistake. Fernandes was gifted the opportunity to complete a first-half hat-trick when Marcus Rashford was brought down, and the Portugal man even placed the ball on the penalty spot himself.

However, after brief consideration Fernandes opted to pass the responsibility to Rashford, in a move which surprised commentators and pundits. Rashford converted the spot-kick and demonstrated his appreciation towards Fernandes during the celebrations, after which United dropped a degree of intensity in the second half and both players were withdrawn.

“When the team scores, I score too”

Speaking after the match, Fernandes gave an insight into his thinking. “Of course every player wants to score a hat-trick,” he said. “But after the last game in the Premier League I told Rashy he will take the next one so I remembered that. Also because Rashy is one of the top scorers in the Champions League and I think it is important for him to keep going and taking that confidence. But it doesn’t matter who takes the penalties, the most important thing is scoring. When the team scores, I score too.”

The win sees United three points clear at the top of Group H, but Fernandes’ side still have work to do with a point required against Paris Saint-Germain next week at Old Trafford required to seal qualification for the last 16. United travel to Germans RB Leipzig on the final matchday.

Ronaldo Golaço rescues Juve

Cristiano Ronaldo made it four goals in his last three matches for Juventus as the Italian champions narrowly scraped past Hungary’s Ferencvaros to seal qualification from Group G. Juve fell behind to a shock opener by Ferencvaros’ Albanian forward Myrto Uzuni after 16 minutes, giving the visitors hope in building on their solitary point amassed in the group thus far.

However, Ronaldo levelled the score ten minutes before the break with a rasping left foot shot from outside the area which flew past Denes Dibusz. The visitors looked to have held out for a famous point until Alvaro Morata’s 92nd-minute header found its way past Dibusz to ensure Juventus join Barcelona in the next round.

Barca booked their place in the last-16 with a 4-0 win over Dinamo Kiev in Ukraine, with Francisco Trincão playing 82 minutes for the La Liga side. Elsewhere, Raphaël Guerreiro was in the Borussia Dortmund line-up as they brushed aside Club Brugge 3-0 in Germany to remain top of Group G.

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9