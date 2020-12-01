Francisco Trincão was the Barcelona player designated to attend the pre-match Champions League press conference this week, ahead of Los Cules’ meeting with Hungarians Ferencvaros on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old, who has seen his only two starts for the club come in the European competition, fielded the media’s enquiries with confidence, including a somewhat tedious question on the Messi-Ronaldo ‘debate’ as Trincão is a teammate of both players.

“Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are very different, they are the best in the world and I cannot say which is better,” he replied assuredly.

Trincão’s lack of involvement in La Liga, where he registered an assist at the weekend against Alaves but is yet to start a match, has led to occasional suggestions that his immediate future could lay elsewhere. However, the former Braga man insisted he is happy where he is and there are no plans to switch clubs again.

“I am very happy at Barca,” he said. “I’m fulfilling a dream and enjoying myself and I am not considering the winter transfer market. We have a great squad and I’m enjoying being here. I want to play every game, like my teammates, but it’s the coach’s job. I have to work hard in training and in games, then the coach will decide. Koeman treats all the players the same, whether young or veterans it’s the same.

“I think it’s a matter of time before you see the best of me. I’m taking it game by game and giving my best. Scoring? It’s a challenge that I want to achieve one day. I try to do my job by working, assisting goals and if I can score, I hope it will come. In time I think everything will go well and I will score many.”

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9