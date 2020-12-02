 

Carlos Queiroz is no longer the coach of the Colombian national team, following an official announcement by the country’s football federation on Tuesday evening.

The Portuguese, who took charge of the South American side in February 2019, had been widely expected to lose his job after Colombia suffered a 3-0 home defeat to Uruguay before being hammered 6-1 by Ecuador during the latest round of CONMEBOL World Cup qualification.

"For FCF, it was a pride to have him for almost two years, during which he gave us all of his work, knowledge and experience,” said the Federation in a statement. “The contribution he leaves us with will serve to continue the development of the projects being carried out with all the national teams in our country.”

Queiroz departs with a record of 9 wins, 5 draws and 4 losses across his 18 matches in charge.

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9

