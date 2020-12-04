Granada goalkeeper Rui Silva looks set to be the subject of a widespread transfer battle, as the Portuguese looks set to leave the club at the end of his current contract next summer.

The 26-year-old will be able to officially negotiate terms on a free transfer in January, and reports suggest interest in Silva will be significant in Spain and Italy, while previous interest from the Premier League could yet be revived.

Silva has rapidly become one of the highest-rated goalkeepers in La Liga, having enjoyed a superb campaign upon Granada’s promotion to the top flight last year. The Andalusian club are enjoying another strong showing this season, currently occupying 8th place, but Silva’s future is almost certainly elsewhere next term with interest growing.

Spanish sides Real Betis and Sevilla are long-term admirers and appear set to be in the race, while interest from Italy is strong with Inter, Roma and Lazio reportedly keen. In England, West Ham United have previously been suggested as a possibility, but as things stand the Italian and Spanish clubs are thought to be leading the chance for Silva, who earned his first Seleção call-up in October.

Portuguese connection in the eternal city?

Roma represent a particularly intriguing prosect from a Portuguese point of view. As well as the presence of Paulo Fonseca as coach, the club from the capital recently appointed 36-year-old Luso sporting director Tiago Pinto, who will take the helm on January 1 2021 – the day Silva can sign for a new club.

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9