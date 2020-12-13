Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Portuguese international Diogo Jota will be out until February after picking up a knee injury during the week.

Jota sustained the injury in Liverpool’s match with Midtjylland in the Champions League, with the Seleção man replaced in the closing minutes. Although Jota does not require surgery, the injury suffered will require a notable spell on the sidelines to heal.

“Yeah, it's worse than we first thought and better than we then thought,” Klopp said on Sunday.

"All the potential surgeons had a look on it, no surgery needed. But he will be out for a while. We don't know exactly but one-and-a-half, two months. We don't know exactly. It's pretty similar with Kostas Tsimikas, by the way. Unbelievable.

“We saw the situation when he got it; him himself, nobody would have thought something happened there. We got him off the pitch and he said 'I feel a little bit' and next day, scans and then a surgeon has to look at it. That's how we do it, different information. In the end, it's strange but we were happy that we heard the final diagnosis.”

Jota has been in fine form since his arrival at Anfield, scoring nine goals from just 17 appearances so far for the English champions following a €50m move from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

By Sean Gillen

