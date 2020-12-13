Genoa 1- 3 Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo made his 100th appearance for Juventus on Sunday and celebrated the occasion with a brace of penalties as the Italian champions beat Genoa in Serie A.

Ronaldo’s double takes him onto ten goals from just seven appearances in the league so far this season, while for Juve the victory represented third straight win and followed the Bianconeri’s impressive 3-0 result against Barcelona in midweek.

Genoa were holding Ronaldo’s side 1-1 with around thirteen minutes left to play at the Luigi Ferraris stadium after second-half goals from both sides. The match swung in Juve’s favour when Nicolo Ravella brought Juan Cuadrado down in the penalty area and Ronaldo stepped up to fire home the resulting penalty. Ronaldo got his second in stoppage time, blasting into the roof of the net after Mattia Perin had fouled Alvaro Morata.

“The objective is to win, always,” Ronaldo told Sky Sport Italia after the match. “It was a difficult game, personal records are pleasing, but the objective is the three points for the team.

“The win in Barcelona was very important, because to beat a side like that on their own turf really boosts confidence and belief. We saw the results here tonight. Winning in the Champions League is always difficult, we have to flip a switch to move onto Serie A form, but the coach let us realise we had to make changes and we did that.

“Juve’s objective every year is to win the Scudetto and the Champions League. Only one team can win either of those tournaments. What we can do is believe and dream of winning something important.”

In his 100 games in a Juventus shirt, Ronaldo has 79 goals and 20 assists.

What better way to celebrate my 100th game for Juventus, than scoring two more goals for the team? I’m very proud of reaching this number with the Vecchia Signora jersey, but guess what: I also have my mind already set on the 100 goals for Juve. Fino Alla Fine!🏳️🏴💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/4X6nn8QSvO — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 13, 2020

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9