Frankfurt 3-3 Gladbach

Portugal striker André Silva has 9 league goals from just 11 appearances this season for Eintracht Frankfurt after a first-half brace in their draw against Borussia Monchengladbach this evening.

Silva also registered an assist in what was a thrilling first-half performance by the former Porto man for his side, who were pegged back by two injury-time goals as the visitors stole a point at the Deutchse Bank Park.

Frankfurt had to come from behind due to Lars Stindl’s 12th-minute free-kick, but a handball award allowed Silva to level from the penalty spot less than ten minutes later. Within a few moment the game had turned on its head when Silva raced onto a throughball Aymen Barkok before taking a touch and beating Gladbach ‘keeper Yann Sommer with a fine finish.

Silva then turned provided for Barkok with a simple sideways pass for the midfielder to make it 3-1 on just 32 minutes. However, with Frankfurt appearing to be sailing towards three points late on, a red card for defender David Abraham ten minutes from time preceded a shock stoppage-time double from Stindl, who completed his hat-trick to steal the headlines from Silva and the points from Frankfurt.

Silva a "goal getter" - Hutter

After the match, Frankfurt boss Adi Hutter admitted that Silva only barely made the team after missing the weekend’s match against Wolfsburg. “With André Silva the decision was still open this morning. Bas Dost didn't start, also because he ran a lot on Friday, and he supported the decision very well. André is a goal getter, he was involved for every goal and also worked very well for the team.”

By Sean Gillen

