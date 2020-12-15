 

Werder Bremen 1-2 Borussia Dortmund

Raphaël Guerreiro scored for the third time in the space of five matches for Borussia Dortmund to help the Bundesliga side back to winning ways at Werder Bremen.

Dortmund sacked coach Lucien Favre after their disastrous 5-1 home defeat to Stuttgart at the weekend, and under the guidance of interim coach Edin Terzic Portugal star Guerreiro helped them back to winning ways at the Weserstadion.

Guerreiro was deployed from an adventurous left-back position for the trip to Bremen and within 12 minutes had his side ahead. Showing his familiar tendency to get himself in the penalty area, the Seleção man converted from close range in a packed area with the outside of his left foot to give Dortmund the advantage and set them on their way to victory.

Guerreiro’s overall performance led to a Man of the Match award rating of 7.9 on statistical site WhoScored, with the second-highest pass completion rate on the Dortmund side. The Portuguese pass count of 98 was by far the highest on the field, with Manuel Akanji in second place with 74 passes.

