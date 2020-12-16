Wolves 2-1 Chelsea

Wolverhampton Wanderers secured a last-gasp victory over Chelsea on Tuesday night thanks to a sensational strike from Pedro Neto, adding to an earlier brilliant goal from fellow Portuguese Daniel Podence.

Nuno Espírito Santo’s side came from behind thanks two second-half goals from their Seleção duo, with the winner assisted by substitute Vitinha, on another night at Molineux defined by Luso involvement.

Wolves coach Nuno went strong with his Portuguese selection on the night, opting for six starters in Rui Patrício, Nélson Semedo and Rúben Neves to back up attacking trio Daniel Podence, Pedro Neto and youngster Fábio Silva. With Joao Moutinho missing through suspension, Vitinha was the Portuguese option on the bench.

A goalless first half, during which Neto went close with a shot which was saved by Eduard Mendy, the match came to life early after the re-start when Olivier Giroud gave Chelsea the lead. Rui Patrício may feel he could have done better with the Frenchman’s volley, which marginally crossed the line after the former Sporting ‘keeper had struggled to deal with the velocity of the strike.

Podence ignites comeback

The setback threatened to put Wolves on the path to a third straight league defeat, but by the midway point of the second half they were level thanks to Podence. The winger showed great poise and invention to patiently work the ball into a shooting position on his right foot, before whipping his finish inside Mendy’s near post with the aid of a slight deflection.

With the match headed for a draw after Neto had seen a penalty award overturned, Vitinha replaced Podence in the final minute, and the summer arrival from Porto would prove decisive in the hosts’ late joy. Chelsea pushed up looking for a winner, allowing Wolves to spring a 95th-minute counter attack which saw Vitinha find Neto, who teased marker Kurt Zouma before shifting the ball onto his left foot and beating Mendy with a precise low finish into the far corner.

“The character is still there” - Nuno

Speaking after the match, Nuno praised the mentality of his side. “We always mention character when things go well and forget when things don’t go well – the character is still there,” he said. “Football is a game and it’s played until the last whistle of the referee. This is more important.

“The character goes along with the focus, with the belief, with the commitment, with the support of each other – this is what I think is character. The rest is a game, situations can happen.”

On his young compatriots and their development in recent weeks, Nuno added that the talent coming through pushes everyone at the club to improve.

“I think Pedro is better than he was before, Vitinha will become better than he is now, Fábio will be better than he is now. The players that are already here must raise their standards because they are an example for the young ones to follow.”

By Sean Gillen

