Pedro Santos became the first Portuguese to win the MLS Cup this week when Columbus Crew beat defending champions Seattle Sounders 3-0 at Mapfre Stadium in Ohio.

Former Braga midfielder Santos has become an increasingly important player for The Crew since his arrival in 2017, and has aided the team’s cause with 19 goals from his last 56 league matches. However, Santos was forced to watch the showpiece occasion from home after testing positive for covid-19 less than a week before the final with Seattle.

Santos scored a vital goal to help Columbus reach the final, netting in extra time against Nashville in the semi-finals of the Western Conference play-offs at the end of last month. The 32-year-old would no doubt have played a key role against Seattle Sounders, but a positive coronavirus result in the build-up to the final ruled Santos out of the occasion.

“The important things is done”

“In the face of the difficult times we went through, I did everything during the year to protect myself and be available,” Santos told the Portuguese press. “To have tested positive in the most important week of my career was a huge disappointment, but the most important thing is done. The team was fantastic, my colleagues played very well and we all won together.

"It was frustrating to be out and celebrate from a distance. I wanted to be on the field helping the team, but I couldn't do anything and I just had to wait for my teammates to do their job. I was very nervous and anxious, but everything went well. I achieved a goal that I had been seeking for some years and I am very happy.”

Santos began self-isolation less than a week before the final, having received a positive return from a test taken the day after The Crew’s Western Conference final win over New England Revolution. The Lisbon native thus spent the week at home with his wife and son.

"I had some symptoms, but nothing very serious,” he said. “The cough was a bit worse in the first days and I also lost my taste, but now I am better and recovering. I believe that I will be completely free of covid-19 in the next few days.”

What a strike by Portuguese midfielder Pedro Santos for Columbus Crew in MLS pic.twitter.com/yOdVN60Ies — Sean Gillen (@SeanGillen9) September 24, 2020

Spirit of sacrifice

The MLS Cup triumph was Columbus Crew’s second in their history, adding to a 2008 win. For Santos, who is the 2nd-highest Portuguese appearance maker in MLS after defender José Gonçalves (with New England Revolution) the victory was just reward for the team’s efforts during the campaign.

"It's a title that we well deserved. We were the best team during the season and the opposing coaches said that we played very good football. At the beginning of the season, we set the goal of finishing in the first four places of the regular phase to play at home during every play-off game. That was the main factor for us to win.

“We showed a very strong mentality and were a very balanced team in all aspects. We showed a spirit of sacrifice by defending for each other and all together. In the attack, we created opportunities in quick transitions or in possession of the ball; we had goals with more than 16 passes, for example. We were aiming for the title and we were always heading in the right direction to win things.”

Expert finish by Portuguese midfielder Pedro Santos for Columbus Crew in MLS pic.twitter.com/bpkI3pyFB7 — Sean Gillen (@SeanGillen9) October 19, 2020

Santos scored an impressive eight league goals from just 26 appearances in his attacking midfield role, while also contributing seven assists to rank as one of the league’s most productive players. For the ex Leixões, Vitória Setúbal and Rio Ave man, progress has been constant since making the switch to North America from Braga in 2017.

“Last season I scored more goals [11], but I have no doubt that this was my best season on a personal and collective level, even with all the circumstances we had. Putting it all together is fantastic and I hope to do the same or better next year.”

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9