Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice this weekend for Juventus in their 4-0 win at Parma in Serie A, after which he flew to Monaco to receive the ‘Golden foot’ award in recognition of his performances in 2020.

Ronaldo scored in both halves at the Ennio Tardini Stadium on Saturday evening, taking him to 33 Serie A goals in the calendar year and making him the highest league goalscorer in 2020 across Europe’s major competitions.

The Seleção captain’s first, which put Juventus 2-0 up, was a vintage towering header from Alvaro Morata’s cross on 26 minutes, while the second saw Ronaldo finish clinically on his left foot from Aaron Ramsey’s pass shortly after the re-start. Morata put the seal on Juve’s biggest league win of the season on 85 minutes to keep the Bianconeri within four points of leaders AC Milan.

On Sunday, Ronaldo travelled to Monaco to officially receive the ‘Golden foot’ award, having been announced as the winner at the start of this month. The award, which can only be issued to players over the age of 28, has been running since 2003 and includes the recipient leaving their footprints at an exhibit in Monte Carlo.

“Receiving this award is an honour, I am happy that my footprints will be close to those of other great champions and I thank all the public who voted for me,” Ronaldo said. “I will always do my best to play well and score goals.”

By Sean Gillen

