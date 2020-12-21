Rafael Leão made history on Sunday afternoon when he scored after just 6.2 seconds of AC Milan’s win at Sassuolo, breaking the all-time record in Serie A for the quickest goal.

The former Sporting forward raced onto Hakan Çalhanoğlu’s throughball just moments after kick-off before beating Andre Consigli in the Sassuolo goal for his third strike of the league season and new record in the prestigious Italian top flight.

“I had no idea of ​​the record,” said Leão, who was starting for the second league match running in an injury-hit Milan forward line. “We had already tried this move in some games and in this game we did it. My teammate managed to find space and serve me perfectly for the goal.

“I had no idea, at the end of the game I was told it was a record. I am very happy, I have to thank my team and now I have to continue working for more,” said the 21-year-old.

Tell them my boy ❤️👑 https://t.co/18NIlt8DJa — Rafael Leão (@RafaeLeao7) December 20, 2020

Leão thought he had added an assist shortly afterwards when his excellent wide play resulted in an apparently goal for Çalhanoğlu, but VAR disallowed the effort for an offside during the build-up. Nevertheless, Milan proceeded to take all three points with a 2-1 victory and remain a point clear at the top of the table.

“We are doing well, last season we were in a less good situation,” Leão said. “Milan deserves to be always in the first places. Our mindset has completely changed, the arrival of Ibra has been a great help and I think each game is like a final for us: we always play to win. And the play for the goal reflects that, we immediately looked for the goal. A lot of people have said that we can win the championship, but I think it is still too early. But we are on the right path.”

In a nice gesture later on Sunday, the previous holder of the record, Paolo Poggi, congratulated Leão for bettering his feat which had stood since a 2001 goal Poggi scored for Piacenza. “Congratulations to Rafael Leão for breaking, indeed smashing, my record for fastest goal in Serie A after 19 years. Bravo,” wrote Poggi, who had scored after eight seconds against Fiorentina.

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9