Bruno Fernandes was in typically productive form for Manchester United on Sunday afternoon, scoring twice and adding an assist for Manchester United in their 6-2 victory over Leeds United in the Premier League.

In some less typical stories across the continent, there was a first goal in Greek football for Bruma with Olympiakos, while Bruno Xadas was a match-winner for Jorge Simão’s Mouscron in Belgian football and there was a long-awaited goal for Bebé in Spain after over a year out with injury.

United’s win over rivals Leeds on Sunday saw the Red Devils 2-0 up inside three minutes and 3-0 up after just twenty minutes. Bruno Fernandes provided the pass for Scott McTominay to open the scoring and the Scottish midfielder added another almost immediately, before Fernandes made it three with a well-taken finish from inside the penalty area on his right foot.

Former Benfica defender Victor Lindelof and winger Daniel James also scored for United, before Fernandes doubled his tally for the day from the penalty spot after Anthony Martial was fouled. Leeds, who left Hélder Costa on the bench, poured forward at every opportunity in accordance with coach Marcelo Bielsa’s renowned positive approach, resulting in goals for Liam Cooper and Stuart Dallas in each half.

Fernandes now has nine goals and five assists in the Premier League so far this season, putting him joint-3rd on the top goalscorers chart and joint-4th in the assist table. United moved into third in the Premier League, five points off leaders Liverpool with one game in-hand on the champions.

Bruma off the mark in Greece

Bruma scored his first goal since arriving at Olympiakos in Greece this summer as the defending champions ensured they will spend Christmas top of the Super League thanks to a 5-1 win over Larissa. The former Sporting winger raced through on goal after winning possession inside his own half as Olympiakos broke from deep, before calmly slotting his finish past the goalkeeper.

Olympiakos’ Portuguese boss Pedro Martins selected José Sá in goal and Rúben Semedo in defence alongside Bruma in his starting line-up, while on-loan midfielder Tiago Silva was introduced in the second half.

Special moment for Bebé

One of the more heart-warming stories of recent weeks came in Spain as former Manchester United and Benfica forward Bebé scored for the first time in 14 months for Rayo Vallecano. Bebé spent over a year on the sidelines with a knee before returning to action in late October for Rayo, who are currently in the Spanish Segunda Division.

The 30-year-old had made a handful of very brief substitute appearances for Rayo in recent weeks, and stepped up his involvement by coming on with 14 minutes left as his side led Las Palmas 1-0 at the weekend. Bebé sealed the three points for Rayo five minutes from time when his pressure won possession in a dangerous area and he finished calmly.

The rest: Xadas winner in Belgium, Veloso on the spot

Jorge Simão’s Mouscron secured an impressive 1-0 win at Standard Liege in the Belgian First Division A this weekend, and the Portuguese coach had a countryman to thank for the winning goal. Former Braga midfielder Bruno Xadas got on the end of Imad Faraj’s cross after almost half an hour for the only goal of the game and the 23-year-old’s first since arriving in Belgian football from Marítimo in the summer.

Mouscron have seen their form improve since Simão’s arrival at the club in October, and seven points taken from their last three league matches has strongly boosted the team’s hopes of avoiding relegation. Simão’s men are now only in the drop-zone on goal difference having been winless and rock bottom when he arrived.

Elsewhere, Miguel Veloso scored his second penalty of the season for Hellas Verona in their 1-1 draw at Fiorentina in Serie A. Veloso’s men are enjoying another solid season in 9th place and the veteran midfielder has started around half of his team’s matches this term. Another midfielder among the goals is Portugal international Josué, who scored for Hapoel Beer Sheva in Israel to make it 4 goals from 10 appearances for the former Porto man so far this season.

Finally in Switzerland, where André Santos scored to put promotion chasing Grasshoppers, led by boss João Pereira, into an early at Schaffhausen. However, Pereira’s outfit, which had Toti, Nuno Henrique, Cristian Ponde and Miguel Nóbrega in the ranks, ended up relinquishing the lead to lose 2-1 in the Challenge League. Finally in the same division, Kriens went down 3-2 at Chiasso despite a brace from Portuguese forward Asumah Abubakar.

