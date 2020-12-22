 

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ 2-1 loss to Burnley in the Premier League provided a piece of history as Fábio Silva scored his first goal in the English top flight, breaking two records in the process.

Silva’s late penalty saw him become Wolves’ youngest-ever goalscorer in the Premier League, while also surpassing a record held by Cristiano Ronaldo for over 17 years in the English game.

At 18 years and 155 days old, Silva broke the club record only recently set by Rayan Aït Nouri for Wolves’ youngest scorer in the competition. Silva, who arrived from FC Porto in September in a deal reportedly worth approximately €40m, won and then scored a late spot kick in what proved a mere consolation for his team.

Perhaps of equally notable distinction, Silva surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo as the youngest Portuguese goalscorer in the top flight, with his goal coming 114 days earlier than the Portugal captain managed. Ronaldo opened his account in the Premier League for Manchester United against Portsmouth on November 1 2003 at Old Trafford.

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9

