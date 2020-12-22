Rúben Dias is enjoying a fine start to life at Manchester City following his close-season move from Benfica, with City currently the tightest defence in the Premier League.

City have conceded 12 goals in their 13 matches so far in the league this season, and with just one goal against during their last five games, Pep Guardiola’s men are looking an increasingly solid outfit as Dias partners John Stones at the heart of the defence.

“Rúben has helped us a lot to be solid, and he has settled perfect with John," Guardiola said earlier this week. “It’s incredible - that is how we are still there knocking on the door of teams above us. We need it to be stable and maybe one day players will be fresh to score the goals.

“Rúben doesn’t make a single mistake and he is always focused. He is able to lead the line, the same with John. Our club bought an exceptional defender - especially for the personality.”

Dias’ impact is such that Guardiola was even asked to compare the Portuguese to legendary former captain Vincent Kompany, who won ten major trophies during an 11-year spell at the club.

“No, it takes time and Vincent is irreplaceable,” Guardiola replied. “He had ten years here and Vincent when I met him was 30, 31 - Rúben is 23. But what is important when you buy a player is that you have a feeling they will be settled for the next years.

“And we are pretty sure Rúben will give us big moments.”

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9