Cristiano Ronaldo reached the much-anticipated 760-goal mark on Wednesday night as Juventus won the Italian Supercup with a 2-0 victory over Napoli at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia.

Ronaldo’s goal is regarded by some to have seen him become the all-time highest goalscorer in the history of football, but one statistic which is indisputable is the Portugal captain’s tally of 31 career trophies after his latest medal.

Ronaldo broke the deadlock against Napoli in the 64th minute from close range, firing in with his left foot for his 20th goal of the season. Alvaro Morata wrapped things up deep into stoppage time to seal the win, giving Ronaldo yet another trophy to add to his collection.

“I love this feeling,” the Seleção skipper wrote on social media on Thursday morning accompanying a photo of him holding the trophy. Ronaldo told reporters after the match: “We are very happy with the win, it was difficult, especially as the pitch was terrible, but we got it done. We showed a different attitude to the bad performance against Inter. That is the past, this is a very important trophy and we hope this can give the team more confidence going into the future.”

While some outlets have declared Ronaldo the all-time leading goalscorer in football after his 760th goal, PortuGOAL.net adheres to the The Rec.Sport.Soccer Statistics Foundation (RSSSF) which recognises Josef Bican’s tally of 805 goals. The Portuguese Football Federation congratulated Ronaldo on his milestone, while acknowledging that Bican is still the official highest scorer.

For now..

By Sean Gillen

