Former Portugal midfielder Paulo Sousa has been confirmed as the new manager of the Poland national team to take the country into the summer’s delayed European Championships.

Meanwhile, Ricardo Sá Pinto has wasted little time finding a new job after leaving Vasco da Gama, with the well-travelled coach appointed by Turkish high-flyers Gaziantep.

Sousa’s arrival in Poland comes shortly after the dismissal of predecessor Jerzy Brzeczek earlier in the week. Despite qualifying the team for Euro 2020, Brzeczek was released from his contract and Sousa will lead the team at the tournament in what is his first international post.

"I'm very honoured and proud to become the coach of the Polish national football team," Sousa said in a video message played during a press conference.

"Poland is a football country and I am sure with your enthusiasm, giving us the strength and support and belief of the national football team, together we will be able to fight for the next European championships. With the right mindset, discipline, organisation and approach, we will be strong. I am sure that the whole of Poland will be proud of his team.”

Poland will be the eighth different country Sousa has worked in since leaving his post with Portugal’s U16 side in 2008. The 50-year-old had three jobs in Britain at Queens Park Rangers, Swansea City and Leicester City, before coaching Videoton, Maccabi Tel-Aviv, Basel, Fiorentina, Tianjin Quanjian and Bordeaux in Hungary, Israel, Switzerland, Italy, China and France respectively.

Turkey move for Sa Pinto

As Sousa heads for a new challenge after five months out of the game, Sa Pinto’s return to football has been far quicker. Just three weeks after being fired by Brazilian club Vasco da Gama, the former Seleção forward has signed with Turkish side Gaziantep until the end of the season in what is also a new stop in a well-travelled coaching career.

“I am very happy and proud to lead the Gaziantep team,” Sá Pinto said earlier this week. “We will try to maintain growth and success, with an ambitious spirit, always ready to fight for victory.”

Like Sousa, his Portugal teammate during his playing career, Sá Pinto’s coaching ventures have taken him to various destinations. He has so far worked in Serbia, Greece, Saudi Arabia, Belgium, Poland and Brazil.

By Sean Gillen

