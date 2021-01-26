Portugal’s Bruno Fernandes has spoken of the winning mentality which has seen him become one of the best midfielders in Europe, and talisman for Manchester United after just a year with the club.

Fernandes’ hero status at Old Trafford grew on Sunday after he came off the bench to score the winning goal as United beat arch-rivals Liverpool 3-2 in the FA Cup. Fernandes’ superb free-kick was his 28th goal from just 51 appearances since his move from Sporting last January.

As well as displaying an array of creative and technical qualities, Fernandes’ leadership and resilience has seen him quickly establish himself as one of the captains of the United dressing room. Speaking after his winner against Liverpool, the Seleção man says his determination to win has been a feature of his mindset since childhood.

“I don’t conform with [the idea that] losing games is normal stuff,” Fernandes said. “For me, losing is not normal so my mentality comes from that, you know? I always was like this. I don’t like to lose, so maybe the mentality is more like I don’t like to lose.

“Also playing whatever it is, when I was playing with my friends, my brother, my neighbours, I never wanted to lose, I want to win every time. This mentality will be with me for the rest of my life, I think.

“I came to the club because I knew this is a club who wants to win everything. So you have to be confident, you have to trust your teammates, you have to trust yourself, and you have to believe. And I will believe until it’s not possible. Like when I see someone get the trophy before me - then I will [have] lost my belief.

“Every goal is a great moment, every win is a great moment for us. Personally, of course, scoring the last goal in a game like this against one of the biggest rivals we have is always important. But I think the most important moment in the club will be when I get a trophy.”

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9