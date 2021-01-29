André Silva is arguably enjoying the best season of his career so far, with the Portugal striker on course to score a personal best for goals with Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany.

The former Porto man has 14 league goals from just 17 appearances for Frankfurt, and such prolific form has raised the prospect of Silva writing his name into the club’s history books, as the all-time record for most Bundesliga goals in a season could soon emerge as a possibility.

Club legend Bernd Hölzenbein, who spent 14 years at Eintracht between 1967 and 1981, is the current record holder for most goals in a Bundesliga season. Hölzenbein hit the net 26 times during the 1976-77 season, while his total of 160 Bundesliga goals for Frankfurt is also a club record. In second place on the list is Ghanaian striker Anthony Yeboah, who struck 20 times in the 1992-93 campaign.

With 16 rounds of the season left to play, Silva needs six goals to match Yeboah’s feat and twelve to draw level with Hölzenbein. Intriguingly, should Silva play in all 16 remaining matches and continue his current goal ratio of 0.82 goals per game, he would end the season on 27 and set a new Eintracht club record.

Boa sorte André!

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9