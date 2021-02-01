Portuguese U21 international defender Ferro has completed a loan move to Valencia, signing until the end of the season with the La Liga club from Benfica.

The 23-year-old undertook routine medical tests at Hospital IFED in Valencia before being officially announced by the club on Sunday evening. Ferro joins compatriots Thierry Correia and Goncalo Guedes at the Mestalla.

“I am so happy to be here,” he told reporters. “I'm very happy. I love the city and I love the people - I want to see more. It was my desire [to come here] and it was also the club’s will. That is the most important thing, both that I wanted to come and the club wanted me also.

“I want to help the team. It doesn't matter in what way, I just want to help. I want to enjoy football and play.

“I know Gonçalo Guedes very well. I have not spoken [to him] yet, but I feel like doing so. I also know that Thierry is there, who is Portuguese.”

Ferro, who started just two games for Benfica this season in the Primeira Liga, joins Valencia on the same weekend Italian forward Patrick Cutrone signed on loan from Wolves, as the club look to recover a disastrous season which sees them currently occupying 14th place in the table.

With Guedes and Correia new teammates, Ferro is expected to become the 14th Portuguese to represent Valencia in La Liga. The previous eleven players all played for the Seleção during their careers: Nani, Miguel, João Pereira, Hélder Postiga, Manuel Fernandes, Rúben Vezo, André Gomes, João Cancelo, Hugo Viana, Marco Caneira, Ricardo Costa.

