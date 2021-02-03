Inter 1-2 Juventus

Italian champions Juventus took a significant advantage in their Coppa Italia semi-final with Inter by winning 2-1 in the first leg at San Siro thanks to a Cristiano Ronaldo double.

In what was an eventful opening to the game, the Portugal captain scored from the penalty spot on 26 minutes to cancel out Lauturo Martinez’s early opener, and then Ronaldo defied his status as the oldest outfield player on the pitch to press the Nerazurri defence into an error and put Juve ahead ten minutes before the break.

There would be no further goals and Ronaldo’s men therefore have the upper hand ahead of the return leg in Turin next week. The Seleção man was substituted on 77 minutes, much to his inevitable dismay, but Juve boss Andrea Pirlo defended the decision while praising Ronaldo for yet again silencing any detractors with his double.

“I understand that Ronaldo wasn’t happy at being substituted, but it was only right to rest him for the upcoming Serie A game, even if just a few minutes,” Pirlo said. “He could not have answered his critics in a better way than he did tonight. We have a squad full of champions and must make the most of that.”

Juventus, who have now won five consecutive matches in all competitions, host Paulo Fonseca’s Roma in Serie A on Saturday evening. The Bianconeri are currently in 4th place in the league table, seven points behind leaders AC Milan with one game in-hand.

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9