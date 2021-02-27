Werder Bremen 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

André Silva returned to action for Eintracht Frankfurt after a recent injury and the Portugal striker marked his return with another goal as his side saw their run of good form ended by Werder Bremen.

Silva, who missed last weekend’s win over Bayern Munich with a minor back problem, was restored to Adi Hutter’s side for the trip to Bremen and put the visitors ahead in under ten minutes with a beautifully dispatched header.

Frankfurt looked on course for a sixth straight Bundesliga victory, but two second-half goals by Bremen turned the match around. Frankfurt remain in the top four places in their hunt for Champions League qualification, but Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund could close the gap to two and three points respectively this weekend.

“Unfortunately we weren't able to create more chances going forward,” Silva said after the match. “We didn't play our best game today. This annoys us, but we have to keep going.”

Silva has scored 19 goals from just 21 appearances in the German league so far this season, and is on course to challenge Eintracht’s club record of 26 in a single Bundesliga season. Silva’s side still have eleven league matches left to play.

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9