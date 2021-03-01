Villarreal 0-2 Atletico Madrid

João Félix came off the bench to score the clinging goal as La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid got back to winning ways on Sunday evening.

Félix was dropped to the bench by coach Diego Simeone having scored just one goal in his previous fourteen matches, with the Portugal forward struggling to find form since returning from a brief absence with covid-19.

The former Benfica man was introduced at half time with Los Rojiblancos 1-0 up, and added the second goal midway through the second period with a superb control and finish. Félix responded to the goal by angrily gesturing towards the Atletico bench, with cameras appearing to adjudge him to have shouted at somebody to “shut up” along with some expletives.

Who is João Félix gesturing to here after his goal tonight pic.twitter.com/zR1FFMOOX6 — Sean Gillen (@SeanGillen9) February 28, 2021

Early indication is that Félix was directing his ire towards teammate Renan Lodi after an exchange between the two on the bench, and both players appeared to share the funny side later on social media. Speaking after the match, Simeone said he was more than happy to see the 21-year-old express himself in such fashion.

“I love it,” Simeone insisted. “I love rebellious players who have pride and show passion on the pitch, who want to react like that and react to adversity. I think João Félix also scored his first goal in quite some time, so obviously its important for him. He needed it, the team needed it as well. We need him and he needed the team too. I always need players with passion.”

The timing of Félix’s return to form could not be more appropriate for Simeone and Atletico, with a Madrid derby against Real Madrid next Sunday sure to have a big impact on the destination of the Spanish title. Atletico currently have a six-point advantage over their rivals from the capital.

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9