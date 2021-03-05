There was a special moment during the midweek Ligue 1 action in France as Portuguese youngster David Pereira da Costa scored his first goal in professional football with what turned out to be the winner for Lens away at Saint Etienne.

The Lisbon-born winger, who recently turned 20, came off the bench with 15 minutes to play for his third substitute appearance of the season as Lens led 2-1 at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard. Da Costa took advantage of some lax defending to make it 3-1 in injury time, before Saint-Etienne replied with a very late consolation.

Another win for Lens, who currently occupy 5th place during an outstanding return to the top flight following promotion from Ligue 2 last year. The goal for Pereira da Costa put the shine on the evening and the Luso forward took to Instagram to express his joy: “Congratulations to the team for this great victory,” he said. “I am very proud to have scored my first goal in Ligue1 and thank you all for your messages.”

Da Costa made his debut for Lens back in November, but the appearance on Tuesday was just his third appearance in the French league – all of which have come from the substitutes’ bench. Having been with the club all the way from the U12 ranks to his current status as a senior player, it has been a long road for the youngster from Almada.

"I've always been the smallest"

Following his promotion to manager Franck Haise’s senior squad full time towards the end of 2020, the Lens boss has previously admitted to being impressed with Da Costa. “David proves to me every day that I can count on him,” Haise said earlier this season. With inspirational midfielder Gael Kakuta missing for the match against Saint Etienne, Haise told reporters earlier in the week that Da Costa was in his thoughts having again made positive impressions during training.

At just 5’6 and slender, Da Costa has always been aware that he must make up for his slight frame through understanding and intelligence. "I have always been the smallest,” he recently said. “I was promoted for the U17 or U19 and I was told to always be careful, because of my size. But football is also about mentality and intelligence of the game."

Against Saint Etienne, he proved just that.

