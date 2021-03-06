Valencia 2-1 Villarreal

Gonçalo Guedes scored a last-gasp winner in the Valencian derby on Friday evening, and his subsequent ‘shush’ celebration left many wondering who was target of his gesture.

Valencia came from behind to beat Villarreal 2-1 at the Mestalla, with Guedes completing the fightback with a brilliant left-footed finish in stoppage time. Curiously, the Portugal winger’s only other goal this season also came against Villarreal as Los Ches lost the reverse fixture 2-1 in October.

After his winner Guedes put his finger to his lips in what appeared a defiant celebration, and the former Benfica man was asked about the celebration during his post-match interview. “It was for my friends and I told them to shut up because they are always telling me that I don't score and I don't play well,” teased Guedes.

“[The goal] is going to give me confidence. Whether I play or not is the coach's decision and I respect him. This victory will give us confidence. From the beginning we played a good game.

"I want to do what is best for the team. My idea is to always be in form, better than last year or the previous one. What happens outside does not interest me much and I pay attention to my family, my friends and the coach.”

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9